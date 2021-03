The Trumbull/St. Joseph girls’ ice hockey team defeated Wilton 9-1 over the weekend.

Senior captain Megan McCarthy scored a three-goal hat trick for the coach Paula Dady’s Eagles.

Teagan Cavaliere and Amanda Lepore each had two goals and an assist.

Adding one goal each was Kendall Conley and Maddy Silberger.

Assists were given to Maddy Silberger (3), Devon Cavaliere (2), Devon Watson, Conley and Chris Kratt.

Freshman goalie Elsa Haakonsen stopped 17 shots.