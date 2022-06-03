Cameron Smith ignores history and takes lead at Memorial DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer June 3, 2022 Updated: June 3, 2022 8:38 p.m.
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history.
Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69.