Mavericks use big 4th-quarter run to beat Rockets 113-100 KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 10:57 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 30 off the bench as the Dallas Mavericks used a big fourth quarter run to pull away in a 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets.
Dallas was on top by 3 with about seven minutes remaining before using a 14-3 spurt, with seven points from Hardaway, to extend the lead to 106-92 with about 2½ minutes remaining.