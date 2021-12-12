Mavericks, minus Doncic, beat Thunder 103-84 behind Brunson TONY SELLARS, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 10 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 18 points and nine rebounds while starting in place of injured star Luka Doncic, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 103-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
It was the first time this season the Mavericks won without Doncic in the lineup.