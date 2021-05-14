Mavericks beat Raptors to clinch top-6 spot, avoid play-in STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 11:48 p.m.
1 of11 Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson (5) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) talks to referee Mousa Dagher (28) about a call on his attempted shot that was blocked in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie (55) on a three-point shot attempt in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) sprints to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Toronto Raptors' Jalen Harris (2) defends as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) works to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) loses control of the ball as he's fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Toronto Raptors' Freddie Gillespie (55) and Jalen Harris (2) defend as Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) works to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Referee Curtis Blair (74) looks on at the play. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris (2) goes up for a shot after getting though the defense of Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) dunks the ball as Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Toronto Raptors' Aron Baynes (46), Jalen Harris (2) and Khem Birch, bottom right, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, left, motions his hands to his head in front of referee James Capers (19) after a flagrant call was made against forward Freddie Gillespie in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, May 14, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and the Dallas Mavericks guaranteed themselves a top-six finish in the Western Conference, to avoid the NBA's play-in next week, with a 114-110 victory over Toronto on Friday night.
Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, made a 3-pointer on the game's first shot and the Mavericks never trailed in their regular-season home finale, though the undermanned Raptors cut it close late. Toronto used only seven players, going without its top seven scorers — mostly because of injuries, but also with the season winding down and the Raptors out of contention for even a play-in spot in the East.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS