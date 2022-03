Aleksander Matyszczyk and Justin Wu led St. Joseph to a seventh-place finish at the Class S Swimming Championships.

Matyszczyk time of 22.20 seconds earned the senior a silver medal in the 50-freestyle. He added a third-place finish in the 100-butterfly (53.77 seconds).

Wo was second in the 100-breaststroke (1:01.20) and the junior took fifth in the 100-butterfly (54.07 seconds).

Sophomores Logan Spoelstra and Miles Bolton, Wu and Matyszczyk placed third in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.98, almost two seconds better than their seed time. They were sixth in the 200-medley.