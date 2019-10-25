Matt Bagley’s goal provides difference in 2-1 win

Matt Bagley’s goal broke a tie with Bridgeport Central when Trumbull edged the Hilltoppers, 2-1, on Thursday.

Coach Sil Vitiello’s Eagles are 9-2-4. Central is 3-10-1.

Bagley’s goal, off an assist from Tiago Frazao, came in the 64th minute.

Roberto Echenique gave the Eagles the lead 23 minutes in. Brendan Phelan had the assist.

Juan Osorio tied tings unassisted in the 33rd minute.

Dante Palmieri and Nick Grassi combined in net for the win.