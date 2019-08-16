Matsuyama blisters Medinah with 63 for BMW Championship lead

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits out of the bunker on the ninth hole during the BMW Championship golf tournament in Medinah, Ill., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP) Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits out of the bunker on the ninth hole during the BMW Championship golf tournament in Medinah, Ill., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP) Photo: Joe Lewnard, AP Photo: Joe Lewnard, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Matsuyama blisters Medinah with 63 for BMW Championship lead 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama rode a hot putter to a record score at Medinah, making five birdie putts from 15 feet or longer for a 9-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.

He also took a big step toward keeping alive his streak of playing the Tour Championship every year since he turned pro.

Matsuyama started and ended his round with a 30-foot birdie putt, the last one giving him the 36-hole lead over Patrick Cantlay (67) and Tony Finau (66). Justin Thomas recovered from three bogeys for a 69 and was two shots behind.

Tiger Woods made back-to-back bogeys late in his round just when he was getting some momentum. He had to settle for a 71 and was 10 shot behind.