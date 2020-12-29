Masters field at 84 players heading into the final 3 months DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 11:03 a.m.
1 of2 Annika Sorenstam, of Sweden, watches after hitting from the 14th fairway during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Sorenstam is thinking of returning to limited competition next year in the U.S. Senior Women's Open. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - Rickie Fowler hits on the second fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., in this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo. When the year ended, Fowler was among those who had not secured a spot in the 2021 Masters. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
C.T. Pan set a Masters record of sorts by having to wait 571 days from the time he qualified by winning the RBC Heritage until hitting his opening tee shot at Augusta National. In that respect, Daniel Berger doesn’t have it so bad.
He has to wait only about 10 months.