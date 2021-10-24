Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 shots in Japan Oct. 24, 2021 Updated: Oct. 24, 2021 3:39 a.m.
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for good measure for a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship on Sunday.
It was Matsuyama's first PGA Tour win in his native Japan, although he's only had one previous attempt. In 2019, Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first PGA Tour event in Japan, and last year the tournament was moved to California due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.