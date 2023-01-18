Mass.-Lowell 81, UMBC 75

Doles 8-12 0-1 17, Obeng-Mensah 5-8 4-5 14, Beaudion 1-1 2-2 4, Boonyasith 4-10 0-0 8, Lawrence 4-10 3-3 12, Picarelli 4-11 2-2 12, Brown 3-3 0-0 6, Fagan 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-58 11-13 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run