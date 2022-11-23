Mass.-Lowell 73, Brown 62

Al.Blunt 1-3 6-6 9, Brooks 5-6 2-3 12, Coulibaly 8-9 2-2 18, Hammond 5-8 2-2 12, Hikim 2-8 3-4 7, Watkins 3-5 0-0 7, Withers 2-6 0-0 6, Covington 1-1 0-0 2, O'Connor 0-3 0-0 0, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 15-17 73.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves