Mass.-Lowell 70, Sacred Heart 59

Al.Blunt 2-6 0-1 4, Brooks 5-9 0-0 10, Withers 2-5 2-2 6, Hammond 3-12 10-10 18, Hikim 2-8 0-0 4, Morris 8-9 2-4 18, Mincey 3-6 0-0 7, Covington 1-7 0-0 3, O'Connor 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan-Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 14-17 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run