Mass.-Lowell 105, Emerson 53

Fabrizio 0-1 0-0 0, Houston 4-8 1-2 9, Beckwith 3-9 0-0 8, Martin 4-12 0-1 8, McNamara 3-6 0-0 7, Arico 4-8 0-1 10, Brenner 0-2 0-0 0, Coman 0-1 0-0 0, Gardiner 1-3 1-2 3, Armant 1-2 0-0 2, Cagan 0-5 0-0 0, Lupianez 1-3 0-0 2, Bretz 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Lodge 0-1 0-0 0, Tan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 2-6 53.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves