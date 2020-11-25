Maryland wins 44th straight home opener, beats Old Dominion

Old Dominion forward Kalu Ezikpe, top, and Maryland forward Galin Smith battle for the opening tip-off in an empty arena during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala didn't miss a shot, scoring 19 points to lead Maryland to an 85-67 victory over Old Dominion in a season opener on Wednesday.

The Terrapins, who clinched last season's Big Ten Conference title, have won 44 consecutive home openers dating to the Lefty Driesell era in 1977-78 and are 8-2 in season-openers in coach Mark Turgeon’s tenure.

Ayala, a 6-foot-5 junior from Wilmington, Delaware, made four 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the floor. Donta Scott added 14 points for Maryland. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell each finished with 12 points.

Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton and Alabama transfer Galin Smith each started for the Terrapins and combined for 11 points.

Kalu Ezikpe scored 19 points and had a game-high 13 rebounds for Old Dominion. Malik Curry added 17 points and A.J. Oliver II had eight. The returning starters averaged double-digit scoring last season for the Monarchs.

It was was the first meeting since 1988 between the schools located about 200 miles apart. Maryland is 5-1 all-time against Old Dominion.

