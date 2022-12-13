Mary Hardin-Baylor 71, Texas St. 65

L.Feely 1-6 0-0 2, J.Johnson 7-14 10-11 25, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Hearne 1-2 0-0 3, Prince 4-12 3-4 13, Stolz 4-9 1-2 10, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Dawes 1-1 2-2 5, Engels 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 16-19 71.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run