Marwin Gonzalez signs minor deal in bid to rejoin Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Houston Astros and began working out at the team's spring training camp in Florida on Friday, two weeks after being designated for assignment by Boston.

Gonzalez began his 10-season big league career with the Astros from 2012-18, and for their 2017 World Series championship team hit .303 with 23 homers and 90 RBIs — all career highs. He hit .202 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 77 games for the Red Sox this season, after the previous two years with Minnesota.