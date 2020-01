Marvelwood defeats CHS in boys basketball

The Christian Heritage boys’ basketball team lost to Marvelwood, 61-49, on Wednesday.

Nate Brinkman scored 17 points for coach Tyler Greenwood’s Kingsmen.

Caleb Haggerty scored 11 points and Josh Botelho had 10.

CHS

Dinari Bien-Aime - 0 points

Nate Brinkman - 17 points

Ethan Haggerty - 3 points

Charlie Bohn - 3 points

Caleb Haggerty - 11 points

Tom Packevicz - 0 points

Duncan Wang - 0 points

Josh Botelho - 10 points

Derrick Coleman - 5 points

Marvelwood

Jabari Decoteau - 9 points

Cooper Holmes - 10 points

Koby Mbonu - 0 points

Dylan Mitchell - 0 points

Harrison Velasquez - 25 points

Luke Brine - 0 points

Will Moa - 0 points

Bryan Thiam - 0 points

Adonis Beckford - 0 points

Jack Krugman - 17 points