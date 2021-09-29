Martinez helps Red Sox end slide with 6-0 win over Orioles DAVID GINSBURG, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021
BALTIMORE (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi, and the Boston Red Sox broke a four-game skid and bolstered their playoff hopes by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 Wednesday night.
Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Red Sox, who failed to score three runs in any game during their losing streak. Although Boston didn't completely recover its offensive mojo, the 13-hit attack was more than enough to get past the last-place Orioles.