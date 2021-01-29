Martin scores 19, Arizona St ends skid, tops Cal 72-68 Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 1:45 a.m.
1 of7 California guard Matt Bradley (20) draws a foul from Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 72-68. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 California forward Andre Kelly (22) shoots in front of Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 72-68. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 California guard Makale Foreman (10) drives by Arizona State guard Josh Christopher, who tries to knock the ball away during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 72-68. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Arizona State forward Chris Osten (21) struggles for the ball with California forward Andre Kelly and guard Joel Brown (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 72-68. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 California guard Matt Bradley (20) shoots between Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) and guard Josh Christopher during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 72-68. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Arizona State forward Jalen Graham (24) blocks the shot of California guard Matt Bradley (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 72-68. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 72-68. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 19 points and Arizona State did just enough to beat California 72-68 on Thursday night to end a COVID-extended six-game losing streak that dated back to Dec. 13.
Jalen Graham added 12 points and Josh Christopher 11 for the Sun Devils (5-8, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference), whose other conference win came Dec. 3 at Cal. ASU has had five league games games postponed and a nonconference game cancelled.