Martin, Lawrence lead Arizona State past Washington 80-72 Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 9:39 p.m.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 31 points and Kimani Lawrence 21 with 20 rebounds as Arizona State pulled away with a late 8-0 run to defeat Washington 80-72 on Thursday night.
Alonzo Verge and Lawrence made six free throws as the final 58 seconds ticked away, and Lawrence added a fast-break layup off a steal as Arizona State (9-11, 6-8 Pacific-12 Conference) took control at the very end in a game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties.