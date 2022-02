HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Samford to a 65-60 overtime win over Wofford on Wednesday night.

Ques Glover had 18 points for Samford (15-9, 5-7 Southern Conference). Jacob Tryon added 13 points and four blocks. Jaron Rillie had eight rebounds.