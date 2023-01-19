Skip to main content
Marshall 81, Texas St. 73

Anochili-Killen 3-6 2-2 8, Handlogten 3-3 1-1 7, Curfman 7-10 0-0 21, Kinsey 7-12 5-5 19, Taylor 7-13 3-4 20, Conner 1-5 3-4 6, Fricks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 14-16 81.

TEXAS ST. (10-10)

Martin 6-8 4-5 16, Morgan 4-8 2-2 10, Drinnon 5-11 4-6 17, Harrell 2-8 0-0 5, Mason 4-8 2-2 10, Sykes 5-7 0-0 10, Davis 0-2 1-2 1, Love 1-1 2-4 4, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 15-21 73.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 11-25 (Curfman 7-9, Taylor 3-7, Conner 1-5, Fricks 0-1, Kinsey 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-2), Texas St. 4-8 (Drinnon 3-5, Harrell 1-1, Mason 0-1, Morgan 0-1). Fouled Out_Handlogten. Rebounds_Marshall 22 (Anochili-Killen, Kinsey 7), Texas St. 29 (Morgan 8). Assists_Marshall 17 (Kinsey 6), Texas St. 11 (Mason 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 17, Texas St. 13. A_3,183 (7,200).

