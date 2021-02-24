Marquette hands North Carolina rare home nonconference loss Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 9:27 p.m.
1 of8 Marquette guard Greg Elliott (5) celebrates following the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Marquette guard Jose Perez gestures after a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski speaks with players during a timeout in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Marquette guard Koby McEwen (25) tries to shoot while North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 North Carolina guard Andrew Platek, left, and forward Garrison Brooks (15) pressure Marquette guard D.J. Carton (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) guards Marquette guard D.J. Carton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) breaks up a pass by Marquette's Jamal Cain (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) Robert Willett/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 North Carolina's Armando Bacot (5) shoots against Marquette's Dawson Garcia (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) Robert Willett/AP Show More Show Less
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, D.J. Carton added 17 points with five assists and Marquette beat North Carolina 83-70 on Wednesday night in a game schedule just four days ago.
It was just North Carolina’s 18th nonconference defeat in the 35-year history of the Dean E. Smith Center.