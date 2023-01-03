Marquette 96, St. John's 85

Ighodaro 4-5 0-1 8, Prosper 9-13 7-8 29, K.Jones 6-10 0-1 16, Kolek 4-8 6-6 14, Mitchell 4-6 2-3 11, Joplin 4-10 0-0 9, Ross 1-3 1-3 3, S.Jones 0-4 4-4 4, Gold 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-62 20-26 96.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run