Marquette 95, LIU 58

Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Ndiaye 0-3 0-0 0, Burns 2-7 0-0 5, Greene 2-9 5-11 9, Johnson 6-12 4-6 17, Maletic 8-20 1-1 22, Fall 1-6 0-0 2, Crawford 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-63 11-20 58.

MARQUETTE (3-1)

Ighodaro 4-6 3-4 11, Prosper 11-12 6-7 31, K.Jones 6-15 0-0 13, Kolek 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-4 2-3 7, S.Jones 2-7 1-2 6, Joplin 3-8 4-4 12, Wrightsil 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 1-2 0-0 3, Gold 1-4 0-0 3, Itejere 2-2 0-0 4, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Kozinski 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Walson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 16-20 95.

Halftime_Marquette 47-24. 3-Point Goals_LIU 7-24 (Maletic 5-13, Johnson 1-3, Burns 1-4, Cook 0-4), Marquette 11-34 (Prosper 3-3, Joplin 2-6, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Ross 1-2, Gold 1-4, S.Jones 1-5, K.Jones 1-8, Lucas 0-1, Wrightsil 0-1). Rebounds_LIU 34 (Johnson 8), Marquette 37 (Joplin 7). Assists_LIU 13 (Greene 4), Marquette 27 (Kolek 7). Total Fouls_LIU 12, Marquette 18.

