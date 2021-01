Mark Ryan had great day with the high-scratch single game of 267, the high single with handicap of 326 (a new season high) and the handicap series of 798 (a new season high) when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League met on Jan. 12 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 1 (Bob Farrell, Bob Chasse, Bob Wolfe, Manny Cabral) and Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston) are tied for first place.