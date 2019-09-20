https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Mark-Lumpinski-earns-Junior-Club-Championship-14455025.php
Mark Lumpinski earns Junior Club Championship
Photo: Contributed Photo / Tashua Knolls Golf Course
Mark Lumpinski won the 2019 12U Tashua Knolls Jr. Club Championship.
Over the course of the 3-day event, Lumpinski finished first in the qualifying round and went on to win his semifinal match-play on the last hole on his final putt.
He proceeded to win the championship in come-back fashion. Needing to win the final two holes (par, birdie) to force a match-play tie, Lumpinski won the title on the first hole of the sudden-death playoff.
The Club Championship Tournament Director was Mitchell French, PGA Assistant Professional, and was overseen by Tashua Knolls PGA Director of Golf Bobby Brown.
