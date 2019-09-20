Mark Lumpinski earns Junior Club Championship

Mark Lumpinski captured the 12U Junior Golf Club championship at Tashua Knolls.

Mark Lumpinski won the 2019 12U Tashua Knolls Jr. Club Championship.

Over the course of the 3-day event, Lumpinski finished first in the qualifying round and went on to win his semifinal match-play on the last hole on his final putt.

He proceeded to win the championship in come-back fashion. Needing to win the final two holes (par, birdie) to force a match-play tie, Lumpinski won the title on the first hole of the sudden-death playoff.

The Club Championship Tournament Director was Mitchell French, PGA Assistant Professional, and was overseen by Tashua Knolls PGA Director of Golf Bobby Brown.