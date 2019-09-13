Mariners rookie Lewis homers 3rd game in row since debut

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners rookie Kyle Lewis has tied a major league record by hitting a home run in his first three games.

Lewis joined Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish the feat. Story connected in his first four games — totaling six homers in that span — for Colorado in 2016.

Lewis hit a solo drive in the fifth inning Thursday night against Cincinnati. He doubled and singled earlier in the game.

Called up Tuesday from Double-A Arkansas, Lewis got his first career hit that night when homered in the fifth inning for Seattle's first hit against the Reds' Trevor Bauer. On Wednesday, he homered in the seventh to end Sonny Gray's no-hit bid.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports