Mariners rally past A's in 10th, improve to 5-0 in extras

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Monday for their fifth straight win.

The Mariners improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season.

Oakland took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on a two-out single by Aramís García off Daniel Zamora (2-0).

The Mariners pulled even on France’s one-out single off Lou Trivino (2-2). J.P. Crawford followed with a one-hopper that first baseman Matt Olson couldn’t handle for an error and rolled down the right field line. France was held at third, and after Jake Fraley was intentionally walked, scored easily on Murphy’s deep fly to right field.

Oakland scored twice in the eighth inning against Seattle’s bullpen. Sean Murphy provided the big blow on an RBI double that just eluded the leaping attempt of Kyle Lewis in center field and tied the game at 4.

Top Mariners prospect Logan Gilbert was in line for his first major league victory after throwing six strong innings allowing two runs before Oakland rallied in the eighth.

Anthony Misiewicz gave up a walk and single to open the eighth, then struck out Jed Lowrie and Seth Brown.

JT Chargois entered but was called for a balk that scored Mark Canha and Murphy followed with his tying double. Lewis left the game due to right knee discomfort after the inning.

Donovan Walton hit his first homer in the big leagues, a three-run shot off Oakland starter James Kaprielian in the fourth that gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Lewis added an RBI double that ended Kaprielian’s day.

Less than a week ago, Kaprielian shut out Seattle for seven innings while allowing only two hits. This time, he gave five hits and struck out three, but struggled with his control walking three and hit two batters.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

The Mariners optioned IF Eric Campbell to Triple-A Tacoma with Fraley coming off the injured list. ... Seattle traded RHP Sam Delaplane to San Francisco for cash considerations. Delaplane was designated for assignment last week by the Mariners.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday is the day Oakland will determine if OF Ramón Laureano (groin) can resume baseball activity or if he’ll need to go on the injured list. Laureano went through some light pregame work on Monday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.21) has won five straight decisions and is coming off the best game of his career throwing a complete-game two-hitter in a victory over the Los Angeles Angles last week.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.40) returns from the injured list to make his first start since April 27. Gonzales has been sidelined by a forearm strain and is expected to be limited to about four innings.

