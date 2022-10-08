Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 8:51 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of24 Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and center fielder George Springer (4) collide while to trying to catch a three-RBI double off the bat of Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of24 Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez heads to first base after being hit by a Seattle Mariners pitch with the bases loaded during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
4 of24 Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez runs the bases on his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal, left, scores on passed ball as Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald, right, tries to defend during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
6 of24 Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal scores on passed ball as Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald runs to cover the plate during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
7 of24 Toronto Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider talks with home plate umpire Todd Tichenor (13) during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the baseball team's AL wild-card playoff series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) can't make the catch on a single off the bat of Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
9 of24 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman smiles after being taken out during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
10 of24 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) receives a standing ovation as he leaves in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Seattle Mariners designated hitter Carlos Santana, right, celebrates after his three-run home run with teammate Eugenio Suarez (28) during the sixth )inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
12 of24 Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. Merrifield was hit by a Seattle Mariners pitch in the inning. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
13 of24 Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield, left, is checked on by medical staff after being hit by a pitch by Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo walks off the field after the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
15 of24 Seattle Mariners designated hitter Carlos Santana, right, celebrates after his three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
16 of24 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman looks to the fans after being taken out during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Toronto Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal (5) scores on a passed ball as Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald (37) tries to catch the throw from the catcher during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
18 of24 Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, rear, and center fielder George Springer collide while to trying to catch a short fly ball by Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. Springer left the game. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
19 of24 Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer leaves the field on a cart after being injured in a collision with shortstop Bo Bichette during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier, left, and Cal Raleigh celebrate after scoring on a three-RBI double off the bat of J.P. Crawford (not shown) against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
21 of24 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford hits a three-run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
22 of24 Toronto Blue Jays cener fielder George Springer, bottom, lies on the field as teammates try to help him after he collided with Bo Bichette while trying to catch a short fly ball during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer lies on the field after being injured during a collision with shortstop Bo Bichette on a three-run double by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, as Santiago Espinal checks on him during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24 Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer, lays on the field after being injured on a three-RBI double off the bat of Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Santiago Espinal, left, and Teoscar Hernandez look on during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Nathan Denette/AP Show More Show Less
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball's largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series.