Marchand scores twice, Bruins beat Canes to tie series at 2 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.
Boston was playing without its top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch and joined Hampus Lindholm on the sideline, but the Bruins twice rallied for their second straight playoff win.