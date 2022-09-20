Marchand leads Trumbull girls cross country at Wilton Invitational

The Trumbull girls cross country program, under the direction of head coach Jim McCaffrey, had a productive day at the 33th Annual Wilton Invitational on Saturday.
Competing in her first season of cross country after a highly-successful outdoor track season in the spring, junior Katie Marchand showed why she is capable of becoming Trumbull’s next standout following in the footsteps of recent All Staters Ally Zaffina ’20 (now running at Quinnipiac University) and recently graduated Kali Holden ’22 (now running at Auburn University).