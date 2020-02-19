Marce Petroccio nominated for National Coach of Year

Trumbull football coach Marce Petroccio has been nominated by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association as one of eight finalists for National High School Coach of the Year.

The awards banquet which will take place at the National convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 23.

Petroccio’s teams have an overall record of 213-79 in 27 seasons (25 at Staples and 2 at Trumbull).

His Staples’ teams won the Class M championship in 2002 and Class M titles in 2004 and 2005. Staples captured 5 FCIAC titles during his tenure.

“It’s quite an honor to be recognized not only by my state, but to be in company with so many great coaches from around the country,” said Petroccio, who was notified after the New Year by a letter from the NHSACA. “I’m very excited to be considered one of the eight.”

A coach from each state is nominated, then the list of honorees is pared down until eight remain.

Recipients must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct and moral character, and be endorsed by their respective state high school associations. Recipients are selected by the NFHS Coaches Association Awards Committee and approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

Marce Petroccio was inducted into the Connecticut High School Hall of Fame, the FCIAC Hall of Fame and the Greater Bridgeport Hall of Fame in 2014.

“I’m very thankful,” said Petroccio, a 4-time FCIAC coach of the year. “I think my record is a compilation of learning from some great coaches, working with dedicated coaches, and having players that want to improve and excel.”

A former player for Hall of Fame coach Jerry McDougall at Trumbull, whose Eagles were ranked No. 1 in New England after an 11-0 season in his senior year, Petroccio earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Southern Connecticut State University.

In 2004, Petroccio was the New York Giants’ Lou Rettino High School Football Coach of the Year.

He was honored by his peers in 2007, being named Coach of the Year by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

In 2014, Petroccio was inducted into the Connecticut High School Hall of Fame, the FCIAC Hall of Fame and the Greater Bridgeport Hall of Fame.

The NFHS annually honors a Coach of the Year in the top 10 boys’ and girls’ sports, as well as one “other” category that contains nominees from all other sports, from each member state. The NFHS then honors a National Coach of the Year in the 21 categories, with each of the state honorees being eligible for the distinguished national honor.

