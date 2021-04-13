Mantha shines in debut, Ovechkin scores as Caps rout Flyers STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 10:47 p.m.
1 of16 Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates his goal with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) handles the puck in front of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates his goal with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9), right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with right wing Anthony Mantha (39) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) reaches for the puck in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) stops the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) tracks the puck as Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) tries for a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates his goal with center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) celebrates his goal with right wing Daniel Sprong (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, next to Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53), Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal with left wing Conor Sheary (73) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-1. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) tapes his stick during a break in the action in the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates with goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) after the team's 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov stops the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) stops the puck in front of Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-1. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 6-1. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 Tuesday night for their third consecutive victory.
The East Division-leading Capitals went 3 for 3 on the power play as part of another offensive outburst. They routed the banged-up Boston Bruins 8-1 Sunday night on the eve of the trade deadline.