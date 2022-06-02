Manoah sharp as Blue Jays beat White Sox, win 8th straight IAN HARRISON, Assoiated Press June 2, 2022
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia, left, slides safely into home ahead of a tag by Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, right, on a double by Santiago Espinal in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays left-fielder Raimel Tapia slides safely into third base ahead of the tag by Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada on a throwing error by White Sox right-fielder Gavin Sheets in the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr (27) and Teoscar Hernandez, right, celebrate a two-run home run by Hernandez against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs out a double against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez (37) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman (26) is forced out at second base by Chicago White Sox shortstop Leury Garcia (28) in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernández homered and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to eight games by beating the Chicago White Sox 8-3 Thursday.
Santiago Espinal had three hits and three RBIs as the surging Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 15 games. Chicago was swept in the three-game series and has lost six of eight.