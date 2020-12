Manny Cabral had the high single game scratch of 278 and the high game with handicap of 301, both season highs, when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League competed on Dec. 11.

Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) is in first place by 10 points over Team 4 (Dick Stein, Tom Constantino, Ivan Bicocchi, Ray Boratko).