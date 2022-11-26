Manhattan 72, Army 71

J.Roberts 7-9 3-3 17, Brennen 4-11 1-2 11, Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Hayun 2-4 3-5 8, Nelson 4-12 3-4 13, Watson 3-6 0-1 7, Stewart 5-15 0-1 14, Padgett 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-16 72.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves