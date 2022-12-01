Manhattan 56, Fairfield 53

Cook 3-6 2-4 8, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 3-4 9, Fields 5-15 0-0 12, Leach 4-12 1-2 11, Long 1-8 0-0 3, Wojcik 0-6 0-0 0, Maidoh 1-5 2-2 4, Crisler 1-1 0-0 3, Johns 1-1 0-2 3, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 8-14 53.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run