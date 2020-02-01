Manek scores 30, leads Oklahoma past Oklahoma State 82-69

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 30 points to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 82-69 on Saturday.

Manek finished a point short of his career high and matched a career best with seven 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves had 21 points and six assists and Alondes Williams added 12 points for the Sooners (14-7, 4-4 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss at Kansas State on Wednesday. The Sooners shot 50% overall and 56.5% percent in the second half.

Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa each scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (10-11, 0-8).

Manek scored 17 points in the first eight minutes to set the tone. During a three-possession stretch, Williams dunked, then Reaves dunked, then Williams jammed again to put the Sooners up 30-18.

Oklahoma hit a lull late in the first half, but Manek scored in close on a layup, then made a 3-pointer to get the Sooners rolling again. Oklahoma led 43-30 at halftime behind Manek's 22 points.

Oklahoma State's Yor Anei was called for a flagrant foul for an elbow to Manek's face with 9:16 remaining in the second half. Manek made the second of two free throws and Oklahoma got to keep the ball. Manek then drained a 3-pointer to put Oklahoma up 69-49.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: It was another disappointing loss for the Cowboys, who fell below the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are known for their balanced scoring, but they were able to quickly recognize when one of their top scorers was feeling it. Kristian Doolittle, the team's No. 2 scorer, was held to six points but had 10 rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts TCU on Wednesday.

Oklahoma: Visits Texas Tech on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25