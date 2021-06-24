Man who gave tortillas thrown at game denies racist intent

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who claims he provided the tortillas that San Diego-area high school students threw at the basketball team of a mostly Latino high school last weekend has said that his intentions were not racist.
Coronado High School alumnus Luke Serna said he gave packs of tortillas to players for a celebration and that throwing them was a tradition at University of California, Santa Barbara, where he attended, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. In a statement posted online, Serna said the tortillas were thrown after the game was over and a confrontation broke out between players of the two teams.