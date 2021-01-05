Man United gaining respect from rivals ahead of crucial week STEVE DOUGLAS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 7:04 a.m.
1 of4 Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waves towards the directors box as he walks to the technical area ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Lindsey Parnaby/ Pool via AP) Lindsey Parnaby/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, center, greets his players after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester Utd and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday,Dec. 29, 2020. (Laurence Griffiths, Pool via AP) Laurence Griffiths/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec., 26, 2020. (Clive Brunskill/ Pool via AP) Clive Brunskill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, celebrates with teammate Kevin De Bruyne after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, London, England, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Ian Walton/AP Show More Show Less
Over the next seven days, Manchester United can reach a cup final and climb to the top of the Premier League — all at the expense of its two biggest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.
It makes for a potentially transformative week for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who just a month ago was under real pressure — not for the first time in his turbulent, two-year tenure — after a group-stage elimination in the Champions League.