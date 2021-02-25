Malik Monk scores 29 points, Hornets cool off Suns 124-121 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 12:38 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets looked as if they were in trouble early against the streaking Phoenix Suns. That's when Malik Monk got hot and put on a show that had him reminiscing about his AAU days.
Monk scored 29 points — including 20 in the second quarter — rookie LaMelo Ball added 20 points and eight assists and the Hornets cooled off the Suns with a 124-121 victory Wednesday night.