Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins PAUL GEREFFI, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 4:42 p.m.
1 of7 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) go after the football after Mahomes fumbled the snap, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs recovered the ball. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown as Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) attempt to tackle, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) falls on the field after he was sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), right, congratulates tight end Mike Gesicki (88) after Gesicki scored a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 30-yard sack, four turnovers and a 10-point deficit Sunday to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27 on Sunday.
Mahomes was picked off three times, his first multi-interception game in more than two years, but threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs (12-1) earn their eighth consecutive victory.