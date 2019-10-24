Magic, Vucevic beat Cavaliers in season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-85 on Wednesday night in the season opener for each team.

Evan Fournier scored 16 points for Orlando, and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and six assists. It was Fultz's first game with the Magic after the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft was acquired in a February trade with Philadelphia.

Kevin Love had 11 points and 18 rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by as many as 20 points. Collin Sexton and Tristan Thompson each scored 16 points in John Beilein's first game as Cavs coach.

Darius Garland finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting in his NBA debut. Garland was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft.