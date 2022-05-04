Madrid rallies past Man City to reach Champions League final TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer May 4, 2022
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has done it again.
The 13-time European champion produced yet another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, rallying late with two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force extra time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach its first final in four seasons.