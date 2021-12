Trumbull Public Schools / Contributed photo

While Madison and Hillcrest may be cross town rivals within Trumbull, hard-working runners from each school traveled together to Wickham Park in Manchester to compete in the Connecticut Middle School State Championships on Nov. 7.

For most of the runners, doe to the pandemic, this was their first season to compete in cross country dual meets let alone a state championship. Wickham Park did not disappoint, providing a backdrop of autumn color along with hilly terrain and chilly temps.