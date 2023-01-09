MVSU 71, Texas Southern 67

Barnes 7-18 4-6 18, Walker 3-9 4-6 10, Farooq 3-6 1-2 7, Gilliam 2-6 1-1 6, Marin 2-4 0-0 5, Mortle 5-7 2-3 13, Craig 4-5 0-0 8, O'Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 12-18 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run