MISSISSIPPI ST. 82, JACKSON ST. 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|23
|4-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|10
|Quinlan
|25
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|5
|7
|James
|27
|2-5
|4-4
|0-6
|3
|2
|9
|Jarrett
|33
|6-15
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|17
|McClelland
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Temple
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|8
|Wilson
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|3
|Evans
|15
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Taylor
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|0
|Bariffe-Smith
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Bell
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-52
|11-14
|3-22
|12
|27
|59
Percentages: FG .365, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Jarrett 3-6, Temple 2-3, Quinlan 2-4, Evans 1-2, Wilson 1-2, James 1-3, Bell 0-1, McClelland 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hicks, Taylor, Temple).
Turnovers: 17 (James 3, Jarrett 3, McClelland 3, Temple 3, Taylor 2, Evans, Hicks, Quinlan).
Steals: 6 (Temple 2, Hicks, James, Jordan, McClelland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ado
|21
|1-3
|2-2
|3-8
|2
|3
|4
|Matthews
|21
|1-4
|0-2
|2-4
|2
|0
|2
|T.Smith
|25
|8-12
|3-5
|5-12
|1
|2
|19
|Molinar
|29
|8-12
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|21
|Stewart
|27
|3-8
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|Davis
|19
|1-2
|8-14
|4-4
|1
|4
|11
|D.Smith
|17
|1-8
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|0
|5
|Johnson
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Post
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia
|5
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Montgomery
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Fountain
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Junkin
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Morris
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|20-33
|18-47
|15
|15
|82
Percentages: FG .443, FT .606.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Molinar 5-7, Davis 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Fountain 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Post 0-1, D.Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ado, Garcia, Johnson, Matthews).
Turnovers: 14 (D.Smith 2, Davis 2, Matthews 2, Molinar 2, Ado, Garcia, Junkin, Morris, Stewart, T.Smith).
Steals: 6 (D.Smith 2, Davis, Garcia, Matthews, Molinar).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jackson St.
|30
|29
|—
|59
|Mississippi St.
|34
|48
|—
|82
A_1,889 (10,575).