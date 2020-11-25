MERCER 79, NORTH GEORGIA 48
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH GEORGIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|21
|5-7
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|12
|Jones
|23
|4-11
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|10
|Cottrell
|30
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Shubert
|32
|0-11
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|1
|0
|Snyers
|31
|5-12
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|12
|Champion
|15
|2-5
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Bethea
|13
|0-5
|1-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Mauldin
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Billups
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|McIntyre
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Burnett
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Landers
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Minton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-63
|4-9
|5-27
|7
|16
|48
Percentages: FG .317, FT .444.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Snyers 2-3, Brown 1-2, Cottrell 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Jones 0-2, McIntyre 0-2, Shubert 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown).
Turnovers: 14 (Snyers 4, Bethea 3, Brown 2, Cottrell, Jones, Mauldin, McIntyre, Shubert).
Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Snyers 2, Billups, Cottrell, Shubert).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERCER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bender
|18
|6-8
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|2
|14
|Haase
|27
|3-8
|1-2
|2-15
|4
|3
|8
|Alvarez
|25
|5-9
|3-4
|0-2
|6
|1
|15
|Cummings
|27
|6-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|Gary
|30
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|3
|Ayers
|23
|6-11
|2-2
|2-8
|3
|3
|15
|Greco
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|3
|Grant
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Glisson
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Urey
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Rivera
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|8-11
|9-47
|19
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .500, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Cummings 3-6, Alvarez 2-3, Gary 1-3, Greco 1-3, Haase 1-3, Ayers 1-5, Glisson 0-1, Rivera 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bender 2, Cummings).
Turnovers: 16 (Alvarez 7, Ayers 3, Haase 2, Cummings, Gary, Grant, Greco).
Steals: 6 (Ayers, Bender, Gary, Greco, Haase, Urey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Georgia
|29
|19
|—
|48
|Mercer
|36
|43
|—
|79
A_1,000 (3,500).